MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.3 %

MELI stock opened at $2,061.66 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,064.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,777.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,650.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,067.92.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

