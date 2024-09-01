Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.20.

MMSI stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

