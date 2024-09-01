Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MESO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mesoblast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $769.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

