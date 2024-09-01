Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57,769.37

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $57,769.37 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,344,081 coins and its circulating supply is 31,225,136 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,337,594 with 31,220,975 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.49705163 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $49,820.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

