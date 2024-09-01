Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,471,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 1,214,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.

Shares of Metro stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. Metro has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

