Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,471,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 1,214,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.
Metro Price Performance
Shares of Metro stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. Metro has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $62.76.
About Metro
