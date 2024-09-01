Milton C. Ault III Acquires 45,000 Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 45,000 shares of Ault Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 70,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,152.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ault Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Ault Alliance stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 99.01% and a negative return on equity of 228.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ault Alliance Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ault Alliance, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

