Milton C. Ault III Acquires 45,000 Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 45,000 shares of Ault Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 70,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,152.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Ault Alliance stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 99.01% and a negative return on equity of 228.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter.
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.
