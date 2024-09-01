Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 2.1 %
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
