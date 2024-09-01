Mirova US LLC Acquires 9,708 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,202 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.5% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $277,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Adobe by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 279.8% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $574.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $550.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.64. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

