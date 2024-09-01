Mirova US LLC Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up approximately 1.9% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.80% of Ball worth $149,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ball by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ball by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ball by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 12.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

