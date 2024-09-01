Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 155.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,010,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

