Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 113,212 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VXUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. 3,631,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

