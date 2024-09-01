Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $881,000 Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,440,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Elastic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 364,418 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Down 26.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $27.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.19. 11,701,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37. Elastic has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.