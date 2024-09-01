Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 105,095 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,618 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 105,095 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,865,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,003,334. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

