Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 40,739 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,739 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $179,305,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.03. 726,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.