Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

