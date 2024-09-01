Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,000 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. United Microelectronics accounts for 1.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after buying an additional 434,018 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 355,186 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188,133 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

UMC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,731,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

