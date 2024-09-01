Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. FedEx makes up approximately 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 8.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $298.77. 1,096,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.24.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

