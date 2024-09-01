Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 21.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,067.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $45.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,061.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,057. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,064.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,777.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,650.66. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

