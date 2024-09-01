Monero Market Capitalization Tops $3.04 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $164.89 or 0.00284238 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.04 billion and $60.17 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,010.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.84 or 0.00549614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00110718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00036527 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00071085 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

