MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $493.0 million-$497.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.8 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.470 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $345.52.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Trading Up 18.3 %

MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average of $314.87. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.