Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. 3,022,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,060. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $116.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

