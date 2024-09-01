Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,687. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.35.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

