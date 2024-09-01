Morgan Stanley Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $82.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 9.2 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

