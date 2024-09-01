Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 486.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

