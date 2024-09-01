Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $19.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.39. 5,128,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

