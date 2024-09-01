Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAW) Short Interest Update

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Trading Down 17.0 %
NASDAQ MCAAW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,154. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.
