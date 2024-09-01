MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $2.58 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.76. 122,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.53. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.