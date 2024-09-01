MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.78. 770,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

