MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 258,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

