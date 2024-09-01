MX Oil (LON:MXO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). MX Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,655,588 shares traded.
MX Oil Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £14.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.32.
MX Oil Company Profile
MX Oil plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Astar Minerals plc and changed its name to MX Oil plc in July 2014. MX Oil plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
