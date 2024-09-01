Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Raised by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.08. 3,073,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,668. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

