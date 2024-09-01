Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

