National Bankshares Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$42.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Empire’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,087.05. In other Empire news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$153,228.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,781.91. Insiders have sold a total of 14,294 shares of company stock valued at $504,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

