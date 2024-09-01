National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.40% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,448,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $21,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,377 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 21,963.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 153,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 152,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

