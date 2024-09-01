Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $89,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.20. 622,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,615. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.01. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $601.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

