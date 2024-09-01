Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $358,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,708 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,356,000 after acquiring an additional 218,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 693,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56,273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

