Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $245,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 143.7% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.54. 7,301,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average is $164.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

