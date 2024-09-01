Natixis Advisors LLC Has $132.52 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $132,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.91. 1,923,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average of $202.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

