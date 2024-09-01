Natixis Advisors LLC Has $162.95 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,937 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $162,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 208,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. 2,771,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,697. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.