Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,575 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Mastercard worth $225,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 96,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,380,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.8% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 90,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.34. 2,982,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,331. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.20 and a 200 day moving average of $459.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

