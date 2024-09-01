Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 63,606 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,092,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 63,606 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $123,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.34. 4,614,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,321. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.