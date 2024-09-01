NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,477. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 291.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 137,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 113,759 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

