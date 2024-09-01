NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MA opened at $483.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.