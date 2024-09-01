NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 146,751 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $941.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

