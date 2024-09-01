NBT Bank N A NY Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,443,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $741.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

