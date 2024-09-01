NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

