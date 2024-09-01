NBT Bank N A NY Has $326,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,986,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,125,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $215.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average is $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

