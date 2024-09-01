NBT Bank N A NY Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Veralto were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

