NBT Bank N A NY Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,755 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 114,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

Free Report

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

