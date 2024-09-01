NBT Bank N A NY Has $7.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWM opened at $220.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

